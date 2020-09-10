Pain Of Salvation release drum playthrough video for Accelerator

Pain Of Salvation drummer Léo Margarit leads us through a drum playthrough video of Accelerator. The song is taken from the Swedish prog metallers latest album Panther, recently released through InsideOut Music. You can watch the video in full below.

Panther, the follow-up release to 2017’s In The Passing Light Of Day album, was recorded, mixed and produced by Daniel Gildenlöw with Daniel Bergstrand (In Flames, Meshuggah, Devin Townsend) and comes with a comprehensive artwork-theme with illustrations made by André Meister, and has seen the Swedish quartet charting across Europe.

"The making of Panther has taken over 2 years," epxlains frontman Daniel Gildenlow. "I have felt the need to push boundaries, both musically and sonically. Approaching the music from more diverse angles, yet without losing the core identity of the band. Lyrically it coincidently fits more than ever into current times. When I look at the great artwork drawings that went into the concept, I can only say that I am extremely happy how everything turned out. I can't wait to share this album with everybody."

Get Panther.