Pain Of Salvation release trailer video for new album Panther

Swedish prog rockers Pain Of Salvation have released a tease video for upcoming album PANTHER. The long-awaited follow-up to 2017's In The Passing Light Of Day will be released through InsideOut Music on August 28.

The new album has been was recorded, mixed and produced by Daniel Gildenlöw with Daniel Bergstrand (In Flames, Meshuggah, Devin Townsend) and comes with a comprehensive artwork-theme with illustrations from André Meister .

"The making of PANTHER has taken over 2 years," epxlains frontman Daniel Gildenlow. "I have felt the need to push boundaries, both musically and sonically. Approaching the music from more diverse angles, yet without losing the core identity of the band. Lyrically it coincidently fits more than ever into current times. When I look at the great artwork drawings that went into the concept, I can only say that I am extremely happy how everything turned out. I can't wait to share this album with everybody."

Pre-orders for PANTHER and the release of the album's first single will take place on July 3.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Pain of Salvation: PANTHER

1. Accelerator

2. Unfuture

3. Restless Boy

4. Wait

5. Keen To A Fault

6. Fur

7. Panther

8. Species

9. Icon