Pain Of Salvation launch 1979 video

Pain Of Salvation have launched a video for their track 1979, taken from upcoming acoustic album Falling Home.

It features rewords of material from across the band’s catalogue, plus the all-new title track and cover of Dio’s Holy Diver and Lou Reed’s Perfect Day. It’s set for release on November 10 via InsideOut.

Mainman Daniel Gildenlow – who spent four months in hospital during the album’s production – recently said: “I find the term ‘acoustic album’ very misleading. This album is as bold a statement as any of our albums, and will in the same way offer laughter, tears, surprises and challenges.

“If it’s not original, if it’s not uncompromisingly passionate, then it’s not Pain of Salvation.”

The band have already streamed their version of Lineoleum from the record.