Pain Of Salvation offer Linoleum stream

Pain Of Salvation have made an acoustic version of their track Linoleum available to stream.

It’s taken from their upcoming acoustic album Falling Home, which is released on November 10 via InsideOutMusic. The record features reworkings of songs from throughout the band’s career as well as cover versions of Perfect Day by Lou Reed and Holy Diver by Dio.

Singer Daniel Gildenlow says Linoleum was always his first choice to appear on the album. He adds: “I love the versatility of this animal, and I keep dragging it into different contexts to see how it will adapt and respond.

“I have always loved to play around with the emotional spectrum of suppressed rage in music and lyrics, and making this song acoustic called for even higher levels of challenge when it came to finding that perfect balance of dialed-down subtlety and sudden bursts of emotional display. I love how it came out in the end.”

Gildenlow says he is relieved the record is finally ready to launch after he spent four months in hospital while working on the release.

He says: “It has been a long time, and the road to release has been very complicated and unexpected, including finding myself in hospital for four months after a close call with flesh eating bacteria.

“Who would have guessed as we set out to record a quick little acoustic something all those many months ago in what seems like another lifetime by now? On the other hand, it has turned this album into so much more than we ever expected it to be.

“I find the term acoustic album very misleading. This album is as bold a statement as any of our albums, and will in the same way offer laughter, tears, surprises and challenges. If it’s not original, if it’s not uncompromisingly passionate, then it’s not Pain of Salvation.”

Falling Home tracklist