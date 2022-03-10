Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne to appear in Yungblud's The Funeral video

It looks like Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne will be making an appearance in the music video for Yungblud's upcoming new single The Funeral.

The track will be released this Friday (March 11), and marks the Doncaster alt-rockers first single since last year's Fleabag.

In an Instagram reel, Yungblud shared behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the video, which reveals the musician laughing and posing with Sharon and Ozzy, in-between shots of general goofing around while sporting crucifixes, ghoulish facial expressions and sitting in a coffin.

Although daughter Kelly does not appear within the video, she is tagged in the post's caption, which reads: "Bringin some mates to my funeral…"

Whether Ozzy actually has a vocal part on the track is unclear, but either way, we're ready and waiting.

On March 5, Yungblud shared an image of a handwritten message to promote the track. “To whom this may concern,” it stated. “For those I let down I’m sorry, for those who let me down, fuck you but I forgive you. You are cordially and graciously invited to my funeral.”

Check out the footage below: