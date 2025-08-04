"I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind." Kelly Osbourne shares touching thank you note to all who've supported her amid the heartbreaking loss of her beloved father
"Knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference"
Kelly Osbourne has shared a touching thank you note to all who've supported her in the wake of the heartbreaking loss of her beloved father, Ozzy Osbourne, last month.
Black Sabbath's llegendary singer passed away, aged 76, on July 22, surrounded by his family. Osbourne was laid to rest last week, on July 30, after a private funeral service in Buckinghamshire, following an emotional final visit to his hometown of Birmingham.
Posting an Instagram story, Kelly Osbourne writes, "I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough… but from the bottom of my heart, thank you.
“The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.
“Grief is a strange thing," she continues. "it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be ok for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference.
"I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind. Thank you for being there. I love you all so much."
The note was signed off with the hashtags #BirminghamForever and #OzzyForever.
Ozzy Osbourne co-founded Black Sabbath in 1968 and made eight albums with the Godfathers of Metal before being dismissed from the pioneering band in 1979, due to what was perceived by his bandmates to be excessive substance abuse.
With invaluable encouragement and assistance from his manager/wife Sharon, Osbourne then launched a hugely successful solo career, beginning with Blizzard of Ozz.
Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now , a feature-length documentary focussing on the final years, is currently in production. The film is being directed by BAFTA Award winner Tania Alexander of London-based Broadcasting & media production company Echo Velvet.
As well as interviews with Osbourne and his family, No Escape From Now will feature interviews and insights from Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan (Tool), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), guitarist Zakk Wylde and producer Andrew Watt.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
