Watch Bring Me The Horizon team up with Yungblud for crushing new song Obey

Bring Me The Horizon have teamed up with rapper Yungblud for new single Obey.

The video for the track, which is the latest in a series of standalone singles released by the Sheffield band, finds BMTH frontman Oli Sykes and Yungblud battling it out as giant robots before unexpectedly themselves closer than they anticipated at the end.

“We consider ourselves free but only because the chains are invisible, and we are controlled in ways we don’t even want to think about,” says Skyes of the video. “They tell us how to live with a smile on their face, like shit aint fucked up, inform us of tragic statistics like its nothing… it’s a weird world.”

Adds Yungblud: “We are being told to conform to a completely outdated idea that we don’t relate to or even understand. They teach us to turn against each other and to fight against our differences rather than embrace and celebrate them. They try to keep us divided because it makes us weaker. Robots follow robots, because they feel nothing at all.

“But what they don’t realize is that to us, to be different is to be free and a world of fucking love and equality is a world we want to be part of. We will rise above the hate and the diversion. We will fight for the world we want to be a part of. We will not obey.”