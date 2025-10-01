Watch the wholesome trailer for new BBC documentary Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, which airs later this week

The BBC have released the trailer for their upcoming documentary Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home.

The UK broadcaster will air the one-hour documentary on Thursday (October 2) at 9pm on BBC One and through the BBC iPlayer streaming service. It will focus on the Black Sabbath singer and his wife/manager Sharon Osbourne’s move back to the UK from their home in the US, as well as Ozzy’s preparations for his retirement show Back To The Beginning.

Watch the trailer below.

The BBC first announced their Ozzy documentary, initially marketed with the title Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, in early August, with a broadcast date of August 18. However, shortly before the programme was due to air, it was pulled from the BBC’s schedule.

The broadcaster explained that they were “respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film”, due to Ozzy’s recent death at the age of 76 on July 22.

Coming Home has been promoted as “the moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy’s life”. It will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with the Osbourne family, including two of Ozzy and Sharon’s children, Kelly and Jack.

When Coming Home was announced, Clare Sillery – BBC Head Of Commissioning, Documentaries – commented: “We are honoured to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the UK.”

She added: “It features family moments, humour, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon. We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy’s fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

Coming Home was initially commissioned as a series in 2022, but evolved into a one-hour film as Ozzy battled health problems in his later years. In 2019, the singer suffered a fall at home that aggravated injuries he sustained in a 2003 accident, and in 2020 he announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. As a result of these issues, he retired from touring in 2023.

Ozzy died at his Buckinghamshire home on July 22, 17 days after he reunited with his fellow Black Sabbath co-founders onstage for the first time in almost 20 years at Back To The Beginning. The show was a star-studded all-day event held at Villa Park football stadium, near where Ozzy grew up in Aston, and featured sets from the likes of Metallica, Tool, Slayer, Gojira and Mastodon.