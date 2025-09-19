BBC announces rescheduled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home documentary will be broadcast on October 2

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has announced a new date for the broadcast of its one-hour documentary Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home.

Originally scheduled to air on Monday, August 18, the film was pulled from the schedule at short notice. The BBC later revealed that the decision was taken at the request of the Osbourne family who were still reeling from the Black Sabbath icon's death.

Now the BBC has confirmed the documentary will be broadcast on BBC One at 9pm BST on Thursday, October 2. It will also be made available on the BBC iPlayer at the same time.

Ozzy died on July 22 at the age of 76, just weeks after an all-day extravaganza called Back To The Beginning was held at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham. The concert saw the singer perform both a four-song solo set and a five-song set with the other founding members of Sabbath – guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward.

The Beeb's updated synopsis of Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home says it is a "candid and moving portrait of one of Birmingham's favourite sons, and the remarkable relationship with Sharon".

It reveals they faced "a monumental battle, both on a professional and personal level" to defy Ozzy's health problems to move home and pull together the final gig.

The synopsis continues: "Pulling off either the move or the gig will be a phenomenal achievement, and son Jack is worried about the toll of relocating to a country that his parents have barely spent time in over the last two decades, as well as the impact on such close-knit family dynamics.

"But Ozzy has never been a man to take no for an answer, and with Sharon's support he sets about achieving his goals with the determination, blistering honesty and razor-sharp sense of humour that have endeared him to millions for over 50 years.

"He will stop at nothing to make his body work as well as it used to, with the film capturing remarkable levels of resolve."

A separate, feature-length Ozzy Osbourne documentary called Ozzy: No Escape From Now will hit Paramount Plus on October 7.