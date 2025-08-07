BBC to broadcast documentary film Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, about final three years of Black Sabbath singer’s life, later this month

A documentary about Ozzy Osbourne’s final years will be broadcast by the BBC later this month.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, a 60-minute standalone programme filmed from 2022 to 2025, will air on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service at 9pm UK time on August 18.

Promoted as “the moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy’s life”, Coming Home will feature never-before-seen footage of the Osbourne family – including Ozzy’s wife/manager Sharon and two of their children, Kelly and Jack – as they move back home to the UK from America and Ozzy prepares for his final-ever concert, Back To The Beginning, which was held in his hometown of Birmingham on July 5 this year.

Clare Sillery, BBC Head Of Commissioning, Documentaries, comments: “We are honoured to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the UK.

“It features family moments, humour, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon. We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy’s fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

Coming Home was initially commissioned as a series in 2022, but evolved into a one-hour film as Ozzy battled health problems in his later years. In 2019, he suffered a fall at home that aggravated injuries he sustained in a 2003 accident, and in 2020 he announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. As a result of these issues, he retired from touring in 2023.

Ozzy died at his Buckinghamshire home on July 22, 17 days after he reunited onstage with his fellow Black Sabbath co-founders for their final show together at Back To The Beginning. His cause of death was revealed earlier this week as cardiac arrest.

Ozzy had a private funeral on July 30, but his procession passed over the famous ‘Black Sabbath Bridge’ in Birmingham en route. Tens of thousands of fans gathered to say farewell to the Prince Of Darkness as the cortège made its way down Broad Street in the city centre.