Ozric Tentacles announce brand new album Lotus Unfolding

UK space proggers Ozric Tentacles have announced that they will release their latest album Lotus Unfolding through Kscope Records on October 20.

The new album is the band's sixteenth studio album and follows on from 2020's Space For Earth. As with that record, Lotus Unfolding was conceived, written and recorded in their own Blue Bubble studio in Fife.

"The concept is, as usually wide and open to interpretation but basically is a sonically illustrated excursion through some of the musical realms we found ourselves in this time around," explains Ozrics mainman Ed Wynne. "Designed to elevate and delight the senses, should that be required, because if the day feels like an unfolding lotus, it’s probably going to be a good one."

At the same time the band's run of November and December joint headline tour dates with Gong has now been extended with an additional run of further dates in March. You can see all the dates below.

Lotus Unfolding will be available on CD digipak, limited edition marble vinyl with a limited die cut sleeve, blue vinyl, also with limited die cut sleeve, black vinyl and available digitally. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Lotus Unfolding.

(Image credit: Kscope Records)

Ozric Tentacles: Lotus Unfolding

1. Storm In A Teacup

2. Deep Blue Shade

3. Lotus Unfolding

4. Crumplepenny

5. Green Carnation

6. Burundi Spaceport

Nov 17: Ocford 02 Academy2

Nov 18: London O2 Forum with the Crazy World of Arthur Brown

Nov 19: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 20: Sheffield 02 Academy2

Nov 21: Colchester Arts Centre

Nov 23: Northampton Roadmender

Nov 24: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 25: Gloucester Guildhall

Nov 26: Birmignham 02 Academy2

Nov 28: Brighton Chalk

Nov 29: Norwich Epic Studios

Nov 30: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Dec 1: Frome Cheese & Grain

Dec 2: Liverpool 02 Academy

Mar 7: Exeter The Phoenix

Mar 8: Falmouth Princess Pavilion

Mar 9: Lyme Regis Marine Theatre

Mar 10: Cardiff The Globe

Mar 11: Swansea Patti Pavilion

Mar 13: Southampton The 1865

Mar 14: Margate Dreamland

Mar 15: Hull The Welly

Mar 16: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 17: Stockton-on-Tees Georgian Theatre

Mar 18: Lincoln Engine Shed

Mar 20: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Mar 21: Newcastle University

Mar 22: Glasgow St. Luke’s

Mar 23: Edinburgh Summerhall