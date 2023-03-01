Gong team up with Ozric Tentacles once again for UK tour

UK space proggers Gong and Ozric Tentacles have announced they will once again team up for another UK tour in November and December.

The band's teamed up for the very first time for dates at the end of last year, with Gong forntman Kavus Torabi saying at the time: “We knew the first tour we did last year with Ozric Tentacles was going to be good, but I don’t think either band realised just how good. As mind-blowing as it may have been for the audience, it was as beautiful for both bands off stage.

“Perhaps many people have always associated Gong with Ozrics but what became apparent in 2022 when we toured together was just how stylistically different yet completely compatible both bands were. Two very unique sides of the same psychedelic coin. Make no mistake, regardless of which band plays first or last, this is an unforgettable show, a full-on sensory assault with both bands absolutely tapping into the eternal. We would have been fools not to repeat it."

“It looks like we're heading out on tour once again this autumn," adds Ozrics mainman Ed Wynne. "We had a great time last year with our label mates Gong and it was fun to take a full band out on the road after such a long hiatus. Brandi Wynne is back on bass, and we introduced our fantastic new drummer, Tim Wallander. So, here we go for round two – up, up and away!”

Gong are currently in the studio working on material for a new album, before they head out on the road as backing band for Steve Hillage on his upcoming March and April tour dates.

Fruit Salad Lights, long-time visual collaborator with both bands, will accompany their performances throughout the tour with a stunning light show and mind-expanding projections.

Tickets will be on sale at 10am on Friday March 3 and will be available from the bands’ websites.

Nov 17: Ocford 02 Academy2

Nov 18: London O2 Forum with the Crazy World of Arthur Brown

Nov 19: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 20: Sheffield 02 Academy2

Nov 21: Colchester Arts Centre

Nov 23: Northampton Roadmender

Nov 24: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 25: Gloucester Guildhall

Nov 26: Birmignham 02 Academy2

Nov 28: Brighton Chalk

Nov 29: Norwich Epic Studios

Nov 30: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Dec 1: Frome Cheese & Grain

Dec 2: Liverpool 02 Academy