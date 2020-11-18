Ozric Tentacles announce live Facebook show

UK space rockers Ozric Tentacles have announced a new series of live performances filmed at their own Blue Bubble Studios on the Scottish coast, The first will be broadcast via the band's Facebook page at 7PM GMT/2PM EST on Saturday November 28.

“Hey everyone… Hope you’re all doing ok," says Ozric's mainman Ed Wynne. "We felt it was about time we did some kind of live performance for you all, its been way too long, we miss it and we miss you too!!! It should be a blast, the rehearsals are starting to shimmer nicely…”

The show will feature a set from Ed Wynne and Silas Neptune, performing tracks from new album Space For The Earth as well as songs from across Ozric’s back catalogue and an improvised jam. The evening will also feature a set from Silas & Saski and a solo performance from Neptune.

The performance will offer a glimpse of the show Wynne and co will be taking on the road in 2021 for a UK tour with Ozric Electronic. The 15-date run is scheduled to take place across April and May including shows in London, Glasgow, Cardiff. Birmingham and Newcastle.

Access to the stream is free and all are welcome with donations very welcome.

Full details here.

