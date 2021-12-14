Own a piece of Steven Wilson's Routine video

Steven Wilson's Routine, and its accompanying stop-motion video from his frequent video collaborator Jess Cope, is often cited as one of the classic moments from Wilson's solo career. Taken from 2015's Hand. Cannot Erase. album the song and harrowing video, in which a widow grieves the loss of her husband and two sons in a school shooting.

Now you can get hold of a piece of the video as Owl Studios, the company owned by animator, artist and writer Jess Cope, who created the stunning video ( as well as working on Drag Ropes for Storm Corrosion and Wilson's own The Raven That Reused To Sing and Drive Home), are selling off various props and assets from the video.

"We have a bunch of routine props that I’ve been forced to sell," says Cope. "Growing family etc! So please do take a look..."

You can view the items for sale here.