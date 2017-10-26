Orphaned Land detail new album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs

Orphaned Land have released details on their upcoming studio album.

The follow-up to 2013’s All Is One will be titled Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs and it’ll arrive on January 26 via Century Media Records.

Jens Bogren handled mixing and mastering duties on the record, which features guest appearances from Steve Hackett, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kürsch and Tomas Lindberg from At The Gates.

The striking artwork, which can be seen below, was created by Valnoir.

Frontman Kobi Farhi say: “We are thrilled and so happy to finally reveal you the great artwork of Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs!

“Our music has always been a combination of anger, tragedy, protest and joy. We can’t wait for you to hear the 13 brand new tracks of this album.

“As always, it will be very eclectic – no song sounds like the other and the whole album is a one big musical journey.

“We feel that this album takes our feelings to a new level of anger, protest and tragedy. The cover speaks for itself and it was made as tribute to the way governments design their money. Enjoy!”

Orphaned Land are planning an extensive European tour for early next year in support of the album, with details to be announced in the near future.

Orphaned Land Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklist

The Cave We Do Not Resist In Propaganda All Knowing Eye Yedidi Chains Fall To Gravity Like Orpheus Poets Of Prophetic Messianism Left Behind My Brother’s Keeper Take My Hand Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War The Manifest - Epilogue

