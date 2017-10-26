Trending

Orphaned Land detail new album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs

By Prog  

Orphaned Land will release their new studio album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs in January - view cover art and tracklist

(Image: © Ami Bornstein)

Orphaned Land have released details on their upcoming studio album.

The follow-up to 2013’s All Is One will be titled Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs and it’ll arrive on January 26 via Century Media Records.

Jens Bogren handled mixing and mastering duties on the record, which features guest appearances from Steve Hackett, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kürsch and Tomas Lindberg from At The Gates.

The striking artwork, which can be seen below, was created by Valnoir.

Frontman Kobi Farhi say: “We are thrilled and so happy to finally reveal you the great artwork of Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs!

“Our music has always been a combination of anger, tragedy, protest and joy. We can’t wait for you to hear the 13 brand new tracks of this album.

“As always, it will be very eclectic – no song sounds like the other and the whole album is a one big musical journey.

“We feel that this album takes our feelings to a new level of anger, protest and tragedy. The cover speaks for itself and it was made as tribute to the way governments design their money. Enjoy!”

Orphaned Land are planning an extensive European tour for early next year in support of the album, with details to be announced in the near future.

Orphaned Land Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklist

  1. The Cave
  2. We Do Not Resist
  3. In Propaganda
  4. All Knowing Eye
  5. Yedidi
  6. Chains Fall To Gravity
  7. Like Orpheus
  8. Poets Of Prophetic Messianism
  9. Left Behind
  10. My Brother’s Keeper
  11. Take My Hand
  12. Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War
  13. The Manifest - Epilogue

