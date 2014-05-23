Origin promise 'brutality' on new album

Death metal heroes Origin release their sixth album in July and will visit the UK as part of a European tour.

The American group drop Omnipresent on Friday, July 4, and have made one track – Manifest Desolate – available for streaming on Youtube. It is their first record since 2011’s Entity.

According to the band, the album is “a culmination of 15 years of technical death metal brutality that transcends definition.”

Origin play at the Underworld in London on December 14. For full European tour dates, visit the band’s Facebook page.

Omnipresent tracklist

All Things Dead 2. Thrall:Fulcrum:Apex 3. Permanence 4. Manifest Desolate 5. Absurdity of What I Am 6. Source of Icon O 7. Continuum 8. Unattainable Zero 9. Redistribution of Filth 10. Obsolescence 11. Malthusian Collapse 12. The Indiscriminate 13. Kill Yourself (S.O.D cover)

Listen to Manifest Desolate below