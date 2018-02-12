Orange Amplification celebrate 50th anniversary with year-long campaign

Orange Amplification have announced that they’ll celebrate their 50th anniversary this year with a series of new products, videos and merchandise.

The English company was founded in 1968 by Clifford Cooper, with their amplifier heads and speaker cabinets used by artists including Jimmy Page, Prince, Mastodon, Slipknot’s Jim Root, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Rush vocalist and bassist Geddy Lee and Glenn Hughes.

Cooper says: “I am proud of Orange. We took a small idea and grew it into a global leading brand. We have stayed current and relevant, retained that personal touch and remained true to our identity.

“Today, Orange is renowned for its state of the art products and has been honoured by winning the Queens Award for Industry and Enterprise three times.”

Orange will be posting regular videos featuring historical clips, new products and interviews with artists and staff past and present on their YouTube page. The Orange blog will also be updated regularly as the year goes on, keeping fans up to date with everything going on in the company.

Watch a video celebrating their golden anniversary below.