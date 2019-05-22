Opeth reveal new album title, tracklist and cover art

Last month, Opeth announced that they’d head out on tour in support of their new album later this year.
The Swedish outfit didn’t give out any other details at the time – but today they’ve revealed the album title, tracklist and cover art for the follow-up to 2016’s Sorceress.
The record is titled In Cauda Venenum and it’ll be released this autumn on a date still to be finalised through Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment.
In Cauda Venenum was recorded in 2018 at Stockholm's Park Studios and will launch in two different versions: One in English and the other in Swedish.
Opeth have also added further dates to their winter tour. Find them below along with the In Cauda Venenum tracklist and artwork.
In an interview with Face Culture last year, guitarist Fredrik Akesson hinted at the direction of the new material, saying: “Compared to the last three albums, I would say this album is more complex, more energetic and I think it’s gonna be something.”
Speaking in 2017, vocalist and guitarist Mikael Akerfeldt said he wanted the follow-up to Sorceress to be “something twisted”.
Opeth: In Cauda Venenum
1. Livet’s Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights (Intro)
2. Svekets Prins / Dignity
3. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand
4. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin
5. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime
6. Charlatan
7. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth
8. Banemannen / The Garroter
9. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum
10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass
Opeth 2019 tour dates
Jun 14: Castle Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Fuengirola Rock The Coast, Spain
Jun 29: Helsinki Tuska Open Air Metal Festival, Finland
Jul 12: Warsaw Prog In Park III, Poland
Jul 14: Montmeló Doctor Music Festival, Spain
Jul 27: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania
Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 03: Borgholm Brinner, Sweden
Aug 09: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium
Aug 11: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands
Aug 16-18: Las Vegas Psycho Las Vegas, NV
Nov 02: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 08: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Nov 09: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 10: Zurich Volkshaus Zurich, Switzerland
Nov 11: Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, France
Nov 13: Cologne E-Werk, Germany
Nov 14: Munich Schlachthof, Germany
Nov 15: Nuremberg Meistersingeraal, Germany
Nov 16: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany
Nov 17: Kobenhavn Det Kongelige Teater, Denmark
Dec 10: Torrensville The Barton Theatre, Australia
Dec 11: Perth The Astor Theatre, Australia
Dec 13: Melbourne Palais Theatre, Australia
Dec 14: Sydney The State Theatre, Australia
Dec 15: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia