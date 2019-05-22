Opeth reveal new album title, tracklist and cover art

Last month, Opeth announced that they’d head out on tour in support of their new album later this year.

The Swedish outfit didn’t give out any other details at the time – but today they’ve revealed the album title, tracklist and cover art for the follow-up to 2016’s Sorceress.

The record is titled In Cauda Venenum and it’ll be released this autumn on a date still to be finalised through Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

In Cauda Venenum was recorded in 2018 at Stockholm's Park Studios and will launch in two different versions: One in English and the other in Swedish.

Opeth have also added further dates to their winter tour. Find them below along with the In Cauda Venenum tracklist and artwork.

In an interview with Face Culture last year, guitarist Fredrik Akesson hinted at the direction of the new material, saying: “Compared to the last three albums, I would say this album is more complex, more energetic and I think it’s gonna be something.”

Speaking in 2017, vocalist and guitarist Mikael Akerfeldt said he wanted the follow-up to Sorceress to be “something twisted”.

Opeth: In Cauda Venenum

1. Livet’s Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights (Intro)

2. Svekets Prins / Dignity

3. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand

4. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin

5. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime

6. Charlatan

7. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth

8. Banemannen / The Garroter

9. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum

10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass

Opeth 2019 tour dates

Jun 14: Castle Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Fuengirola Rock The Coast, Spain

Jun 29: Helsinki Tuska Open Air Metal Festival, Finland

Jul 12: Warsaw Prog In Park III, Poland

Jul 14: Montmeló Doctor Music Festival, Spain

Jul 27: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 03: Borgholm Brinner, Sweden

Aug 09: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 11: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands

Aug 16-18: Las Vegas Psycho Las Vegas, NV

Nov 02: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 08: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Nov 09: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 10: Zurich Volkshaus Zurich, Switzerland

Nov 11: Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, France

Nov 13: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 14: Munich Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 15: Nuremberg Meistersingeraal, Germany

Nov 16: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 17: Kobenhavn Det Kongelige Teater, Denmark

Dec 10: Torrensville The Barton Theatre, Australia

Dec 11: Perth The Astor Theatre, Australia

Dec 13: Melbourne Palais Theatre, Australia

Dec 14: Sydney The State Theatre, Australia

Dec 15: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia