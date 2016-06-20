Opeth issue Sorceress studio teaser

Opeth have revealed a first taste of upcoming album Sorceress in a brief video teaser from studio sessions.

The clip show mainman Mikael Akerfeldt watching as Joakim Svalberg records part of a keyboard solo for the follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion.

The band confirmed last week that 12th title Sorceress would arrive later this year via their imprint Moderbolaget Records, through Nuclear Blast. Akerfeldt said the deal had been done during a 150pmh drive in a Porsche, adding: “We’re happy to be part of the NB team and look forward to a fruitful relationship.”

Opeth commence a European tour in November, which includes an appearance at London’s SSE Wembley Arena on November 19.

Opeth European winter tour 2016

Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway

Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

