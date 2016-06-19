Radiohead express love for Istanbul fans after record store attack

Radiohead have condemned the “violent intolerance” that appears to have been behind at attack on their fans in Istanbul, Turkey.

Fans attending a June 17 listening party at the Velvet Indieground store in the district of Cihangir were attacked by an angry mob upset over the consumption of alcohol during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The annual Ramadan event includes a month-long fast by adults from dawn until sunset, with Muslims also instructed to refrain from sinful behaviour such as false speech and fighting that may negate the reward of fasting.

Fans had gathered at Velvet Indieground to hear Radiohead’s ninth record, A Moon Shaped Pool, as part of a global event organised by the band that would see the album streamed live in music stores around the world.

The Guardian reports that a mob of about 20 men wielding pipes and bottles stormed the record store, attacking fans and smashing the front door and windows of the business.

A fan claiming to be one of the event’s hosts wrote on Reddit: “We were beaten by more than 20 men with pipes in their hands, beer bottles were broken on our heads, I don’t even know how we made it out.

“For the first time in my life, I was scared of being killed. Can’t even think right now, just a blank stare at the walls. Weird Fishes is my favourite song in the world, and I was dancing to it outside when it all started. Now it has so much more meaning for me.”

At least one injury was reported and Radiohead released a statement expressing sympathy for their fans.

The band say: “Our hearts go out to those attacked tonight at Velvet IndieGround in Istanbul. We hope that someday we will be able to look back on such acts of violent intolerance as things of the ancient past. For now, we can only offer our fans in Istanbul our love and support.”

Currently on tour, Radiohead launched their first live dates in four years this spring in support of A Moon Shaped Pool, including three shows at London’s Roundhouse last month.

Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland

Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada

Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan

Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany

Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

