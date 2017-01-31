Opeth announce Belfast and Dublin shows

Opeth have announced that they’ll play shows in Belfast and Dublin later this year.

The Swedish outfit will perform at Belfast’s Limelight on November 17 and Dublin’s O2 Academy on November 18.

The dates have been lined up in support of Mikael Akerfeldt and co’s 12th album Sorceress, which was released last September via Nuclear Blast.

Tickets for both performances go on sale from 10am on February 3.

In addition, the band have launched a video for their track Era, which was directed by Markus Hofko. Watch it below.

Guitarist and vocalist Akerfeldt says: “I have to say our involvement in the making of the Era video was so minimal we can’t take credit either for or against its brilliance.

“We did 3D scans of our bodies in Munich during the last European tour. I remember everyone’s extremely tired and probably slightly hungover. The director just placed us in a ice-cold room and then scanned us with something that looked like a flashing hairdryer.

“During the process of finishing the piece, it got clear to me that it really works with the song. That’s something I was involved in actually, picking the song. It’s extremely difficult. Which song to choose? How do I know what works best for this format? Well, I don’t.

“I picked a song from the record that has a strong chorus. Slightly old school way of thinking I guess, but ultimately it didn’t matter all that much to me.”

Akerfeldt continues: “The video is nice. I dig it. It’s slightly on the pretentious side, but hey, works for me! And like I said, it really works with the overall vibe of the song. Lyrically and musically and definitely emotionally.”

Opeth are currently on tour and have several dates in New Zealand and Australia scheduled over the coming weeks.

Feb 02: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

Feb 04: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia

Feb 07: Melbourne VIC, Australia

Feb 10: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, Australia

Feb 11: Perth Metro City, Australia

May 06: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

May 09: Chicago The Vic Theatre, IL

May 13: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

Nov 17: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 18: Dublin O2 Academy, Ireland

