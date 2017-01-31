Saxon to headline Ramblin’ Man Fair

Saxon have been confirmed as headliners for this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

The festival of classic rock, prog, country and blues at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, was initially due to run between July 29-30, but organisers have added an extra day and the festivities will now kick off from 4pm on the 28th.

Joining Saxon on the Friday bill will be Last In Line and the Graham Bonnet Band, with a further act to be announced in due course.

Saxon frontman Biff Byford says: “After a great time at the first Ramblin’ Man Fair, we are very happy to be asked back to headline the inaugural Friday night this year.

“With all the hits and more coming your way, get out your denim and leather – it’s going to be special.”

Other artists set to perform over the weekend include ZZ Top, Extreme, Dokken, Blues Pills, Kansas, Magnum, Focus, Joanne Shaw Taylor, the Quireboys and Rival Sons.

Find the full list of artists and stages below.

Tickets for the 2017 Ramblin’ Man Fair are available from the official festival site.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2017 lineup

July 28

Main stage

Saxon

Last In Line

The Graham Bonnet Band

July 29-30

Main stage

ZZ Top

Extreme

Dokken

Blues Pills

Monster Truck

British Lion

Jared James Nichols

Colour Of Noise

Prog In The Park stage

Kansas

Magnum

Focus

Iamthemorning

The Gift

Blues stage

Joanne Shaw Taylor

The Quireboys

Big Boy Bloater

Outlaw Country Stage

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Dan Baird & Homemade Sin

Ghoultown

Whiskey Dick

Jessica Lynn

Grooverider stage

Rival Sons

Vintage Caravan

The Picture Books

Dirty Thrills

Ramblin' Man live review – Maidstone Mote Park