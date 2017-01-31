Trending

Saxon to headline Ramblin’ Man Fair

By News  

Saxon, Last In Line and the Graham Bonnet Band confirmed for Ramblin’ Man Fair - as organisers add extra day to UK summer festival

Saxon have been confirmed as headliners for this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

The festival of classic rock, prog, country and blues at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, was initially due to run between July 29-30, but organisers have added an extra day and the festivities will now kick off from 4pm on the 28th.

Joining Saxon on the Friday bill will be Last In Line and the Graham Bonnet Band, with a further act to be announced in due course.

Saxon frontman Biff Byford says: “After a great time at the first Ramblin’ Man Fair, we are very happy to be asked back to headline the inaugural Friday night this year.

“With all the hits and more coming your way, get out your denim and leather – it’s going to be special.”

Other artists set to perform over the weekend include ZZ Top, Extreme, Dokken, Blues Pills, Kansas, Magnum, Focus, Joanne Shaw Taylor, the Quireboys and Rival Sons.

Find the full list of artists and stages below.

Tickets for the 2017 Ramblin’ Man Fair are available from the official festival site.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2017 lineup

July 28

Main stage

Saxon
Last In Line
The Graham Bonnet Band

July 29-30

Main stage

ZZ Top
Extreme
Dokken
Blues Pills
Monster Truck
British Lion
Jared James Nichols
Colour Of Noise

Prog In The Park stage

Kansas
Magnum
Focus
Iamthemorning
The Gift

Blues stage

Joanne Shaw Taylor
The Quireboys
Big Boy Bloater

Outlaw Country Stage

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Dan Baird & Homemade Sin
Ghoultown
Whiskey Dick
Jessica Lynn

Grooverider stage

Rival Sons
Vintage Caravan
The Picture Books
Dirty Thrills

