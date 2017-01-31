Saxon to headline Ramblin’ Man Fair

Saxon have been confirmed as headliners for this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.
The festival of classic rock, prog, country and blues at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, was initially due to run between July 29-30, but organisers have added an extra day and the festivities will now kick off from 4pm on the 28th.
Joining Saxon on the Friday bill will be Last In Line and the Graham Bonnet Band, with a further act to be announced in due course.
Saxon frontman Biff Byford says: “After a great time at the first Ramblin’ Man Fair, we are very happy to be asked back to headline the inaugural Friday night this year.
“With all the hits and more coming your way, get out your denim and leather – it’s going to be special.”
Other artists set to perform over the weekend include ZZ Top, Extreme, Dokken, Blues Pills, Kansas, Magnum, Focus, Joanne Shaw Taylor, the Quireboys and Rival Sons.
Find the full list of artists and stages below.
Tickets for the 2017 Ramblin’ Man Fair are available from the official festival site.
Ramblin’ Man Fair 2017 lineup
July 28
Main stage
Saxon
Last In Line
The Graham Bonnet Band
July 29-30
Main stage
ZZ Top
Extreme
Dokken
Blues Pills
Monster Truck
British Lion
Jared James Nichols
Colour Of Noise
Prog In The Park stage
Kansas
Magnum
Focus
Iamthemorning
The Gift
Blues stage
Joanne Shaw Taylor
The Quireboys
Big Boy Bloater
Outlaw Country Stage
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Dan Baird & Homemade Sin
Ghoultown
Whiskey Dick
Jessica Lynn
Grooverider stage
Rival Sons
Vintage Caravan
The Picture Books
Dirty Thrills