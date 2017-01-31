Ice-T confirms Mustaine and Blythe for new Body Count album

Ice-T has confirmed that Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine and Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe will appear on the new Body Count album.

He revealed the news via Twitter when a fan asked him directly if he had collaborated with anyone on Bloodlust, which is expected to launch later this year via Century Media.

It was announced in 2016 that former Sepultura leader Max Cavalera would appear on the track All Love Is Lost.

Ice-T also confirmed he’s finished recording a video for Bloodlust track Here I Go Again by posting a blood-soaked picture of himself. The first single from the record will be No Lives Matter, which will be released on February 17.

Speaking about Body Count’s new material with producer Will Putney, Ice-T previously said: “With our last album Manslaughter, we tested the waters and got a great response from the fans and critics. Now it’s time to go kill it and make a more aggressive album and keep the Body Count style intact.

“Will Putney is like a member of the band and has an excellent ear. He’s a great producer because he captures the true essence of our band’s sound. Once we are done writing the song it’s his job to step in and make it sound better. He helps move the record in the right direction.”

Ice-T and Body Count are expected to hook up with Mustaine and Megadeth later this year for a tour.