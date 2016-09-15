Operation: Mindcrime release Taking On The World video

Operation: Mindcrime have released a video for their track Taking On The World.

The song features on Geoff Tate and co’s upcoming second album Resurrection, which will be released on September 23 – and includes guest vocals from Blaze Bayley and Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens. Watch it below.

The promo comes ahead of the trio’s US tour this November, which will see the three frontmen perform eight dates across the country under the Trinity banner.

And Bayley says further dates could be a possibility if the shows go well.

The former Iron Maiden vocalist tells Mitch Lafon: “The only time we had available was this very short window to do these dates, with the idea that if they go well, then we can do a much more extensive tour.

“I think this will be very special because it’s three people that really love to sing and love this music, so I’m very excited about it. I hope it’s a success.”

Operation: Mindcrime previously issued streams of The Fight and Left For Dead from the follow-up to 2015’s The Key.

Nov 18: Rochester The Montage Music Hall, NY

Nov 19: Wantagh Mulcahy’s Pub And Concert Hall, NY

Nov 20: Sellersville Theater, PA

Nov 22: Syracuse The Westcott Theater, NY

Nov 23: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Nov 25: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Nov 26: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage, MD

Nov 27: New York BB Kings, NY

The Resurrection cover

Operation: Mindcrime Resurrection tracklist

Ressurrection When All Falls Away A Moment In Time Through the Noize Left For Dead Miles Away Healing My Wounds The Fight Taking On The World (featuring Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens and Blaze Bayley) Invincible A Smear Campaign Which Side Your On Into The Hands Of The World Live From My Machine

Operation: Mindcrime name album no.2