Operation: Mindcrime stream Left For Dead

Operation: Mindcrime have made their track Left For Dead available to stream.

It’s the first material from Geoff Tate and co’s second album Resurrection, which will be released on September 23. It’s the follow-up to 2015’s The Key.

The record is available for pre-order via iTunes, with those purchasing ahead of launch gaining instant access to Left For Dead.

Resurrection features a number of guest musicians including Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, while Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens and Blaze Bayley feature on the track Taking On The World.

Tate previously said: “I’m excited for people to hear and experience Resurrection because I think it answers some of the questions that were posed in the first album. Musically, it offers some of the most diverse and challenging material that I’ve ever written.”

Operation: Mindcrime will hold a launch party for the album at Eichstetten’s Weingut Rinklin, Germany, on September 24.

The Resurrection cover

Operation: Mindcrime Resurrection tracklist

Ressurrection When All Falls Away A Moment In Time Through the Noize Left For Dead Miles Away Healing My Wounds The Fight Taking On The World (featuring Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens and Blaze Bayley) Invincible A Smear Campaign Which Side Your On Into The Hands Of The World Live From My Machine

