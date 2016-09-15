Aaron Keylock releases Against The Grain

Aaron Keylock has released a stream of his new single Against The Grain with TeamRock.

The track will be issued on 7-inch vinyl on October 6 via Mascot Records to coincide with the guitar sensation’s UK tour with Wilko Johnson, Joanne Shaw Taylor, along with further dates with Simo and Federal Charm.

Keylock’s been working on his debut solo album with Fabrizio Grossi at the Supersonic Blues Machine man’s Sounds Of Pisces studio in Santa Clarita, California.

And while no release date has been set, he talked to TeamRock earlier this year about the album – and highlighted his new track.

He said: “We’ve got about 14 songs we’re working on before we pick the final ones, but Medicine Man is definitely on there. There’s Spin The Bottle, which has a laid-back Exile On Main St kinda vibe. That’s about being young and getting into music, just taking a risk and going for it.

“Down is about people trying to knock you down – not necessarily in music, just in life. People trying to tell you how to be, how to live, what to say. That song is just about keeping a belief in who you are.

“Then there’s Against The Grain, which is a Johnny Winter slide-riffy kinda thing. That song is my life story, really, about going against the grain to normal people my age.”

Keylock’s live commitments will get under way next month.

Oct 06: Warrington Parr Hall (with Wilko Johnson)

Oct 07: Sheffield City Hall (with Wilko Johnson)

Oct 08: Edinburgh Queens Hall (with Wilko Johnson)

Oct 13: Salisbury City Hall (with Wilko Johnson)

Oct 14: Cambridge Corn Exchange (with Wilko Johnson)

Oct 15: Birmingham Town Hall (with Wilko Johnson)

Oct 16: Bristol The Fleece (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 17: Worcester Huntingdon Hall (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 21: Chester Live Rooms (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 22: Southport The Atkinson (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 23: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 26: Leeds Brudenell Social Club (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 27: Stockton-On-Tees ARC (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 28: Dunfermline Carnegie Hall (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 29: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 31: Bury The Met (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Nov 02: Southampton The Brook (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Nov 03: Brighton Komedia (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Nov 04: Harpenden Public Halls (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Nov 05: Bury St Edmunds The Apex (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Nov 16: Southampton Talking Heads (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 17: Brighton The Haunt (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 18: Cardiff The Globe (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 19: Leek Foxlowe Arts Centre (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 21: Nottingham The Bodega Social Club (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 22: Wolverhampton The Robin (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 23: Bristol The Tunnels (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 25: York Fibbers (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 26: Crewe The Box (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 27: Norwich Waterfront (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 28: Sheffield The Greystones (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 30: Newcastle The Cluny (Simo and Federal Charm)

Dec 01: Glasgow, O2 ABC (Simo and Federal Charm)

Dec 02: Edinburgh The Mash House (Simo and Federal Charm)

Dec 03: Manchester The Deaf Institute (Simo and Federal Charm)

Dec 07: London O2 Academy Islington (Simo and Federal Charm)

