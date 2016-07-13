Operation: Mindcrime name album no.2

Operation: Mindcrime have named their second album and announced its release date.

The follow-up to 2015’s The Key will be titled Resurrection and will launch on September 23 via Frontiers Music. It’ll form the next chapter of a planned trilogy of albums from Geoff Tate and co.

Resurrection features a number of guest musicians including Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, while Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens and Blaze Bayley feature on the track Taking On The World.

Tate says: “I’m excited for people to hear and experience Resurrection because I think it answers some of the questions that were posed in the first album. Musically, it offers some of the most diverse and challenging material that I’ve ever written.”

The Resurrection album tracklist and artwork have also been released. View them below.

Following a settlement with his old band over ownership rights, Tate was given exclusive rights to perform both of Queensryche’s Operation: Mindcrime albums in their entirety.

Resurrection's artwork

Operation: Mindcrime Resurrection tracklist

Ressurrection When All Falls Away A Moment In Time Through the Noize Left For Dead Miles Away Healing My Wounds The Fight Taking On The World (featuring Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens and Blaze Bayley) Invincible A Smear Campaign Which Side Your On Into The Hands Of The World Live From My Machine

