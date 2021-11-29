One of our favourite turntables is going cheap in the Cyber Monday sales

Well this is exciting, isn't it? Even as Cyber Weekend thinks about wrapping things up for another year, there are still tons of offers still up for grabs, including one on one of our favourite ever budget turntables.

The Sony PS-HX500 has scored consistently high with us in our guides and reviews, and now it's available for £40 off thanks to a deal on Very which has reduced the price from £309 to £269.

Sure it's not a mega huge saving, but any money off one our top turntable picks is worth considering. Don't believe us? Just take a look at our 4 star Sony PSHX500 review. The simple, sleek design makes the ideal centrepiece to your music listening mothership, while a built-in phono stage means it's ready to rock. Grab it now with 40 quid off at Very.

So why do we like the Sony PSHX500 Turntable so much? Well, when it comes to choosing a turntable that'll get the best out of your cherished vinyl, you can't take any chances – especially when looking for a budget version, when so many cheaper options risk wrecking your records.

Sony's reputation is well-known and for good reason, and the PS-HX500 is a worthy addition to its arsenal, combining analogue-to-digital conversion smarts with excellent sound quality.

Sure, this deck doesn't do whistles and bells looks-wise – but we kind of like that, to be honest. If you're of the belief that turntables should be heard and not seen, then this Sony spinner should be high on your list. When the quality of the music is the most important thing, why bother too much with looks anyway?

