Oh Hiroshima release video for brooding All Things Pass

Swedish post-rock duo Oh Hiroshima will release fourth album Myriad in March

Oh Hiroshima
(Image credit: Oskar Nillson)

Swedish post-rock duo Oh Hiroshima have released a video for their brooding new single All Things Pass, which you can watch below. The single is taken from the band's upcoming album Myriad, which will be released through Napalm Records on March 4.

"All Things Pass is a song about the constant flow of time and an embracing of the endless chain of changes it brings," explains singer ands guitarist Jakob Hemström. "We thought it would be nice to have a song with a clear chorus on Myriad, as that's something we haven't really had in the past, and we think this one did the trick. The video was once again directed by the band and filmed and edited by our drummer, Oskar."

The band became a duo of brothers Hemström and drummer Oskar Nilsson when bass player Simon Forsberg left the band in early 2021.

Myriad, the band's fourth album, was recorded by Kristian Karlsson (pg.lostCult Of Luna), and once again mixed and mastered by Cult Of Luna’s Magnus Lindberg. The album will be available as a purple gatefold vinyl LP, a 6 page CD digipak and as a digital album.

Oh Hiroshima

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Oh Hiroshima: Myriad
1. Nour
2. Veil of Certainty
3. All Things Pass
4. Ascension
5. Humane
6. Tundra
7. Hidden Chamber

