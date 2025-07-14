Saga singer Michael Sadler offers new health update on his health

Saga frontman Michael Sadler has offered a new health update after the weekend's announcement concerning his cancer status.

On Saturday, he wrote that "I learned in April, just before boarding a cruise, that my cancer is incurable and untreatable." In a new statement, he has sought to allay fears of fans shocked by the news, stating, "The surgery I underwent successfully removed the cancer, and as no further treatment or cure is available in my case, my focus is on staying healthy."

In his full statement, Sadler writes: "I want to address recent media coverage about my post on July 12th, sharing about the passing of my sister and the cancer in my family.

To clarify, I am not currently "terminal" nor "in transition." Misinterpretations of my post have caused concern among friends which I deeply regret.

In sharing my own diagnosis of my rare muscle-invasive cancer, which occurs in only 3-5% of cases, I was merely noting my family's situation.

The surgery I underwent successfully removed the cancer, and as no further treatment or cure is available in my case, my focus is on staying healthy.

In contrast, my brother’s leukaemia is managed with a daily pill for life.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moving forward, I’m committed to staying healthy, reducing stress, and living purposefully—making music as long as I’m able and cherishing time with family and friends.

Thank you for your support and for helping me set the record straight.

Michael."