Of Mice & Men’s Austin Carlile recovering from tears in spine

Of Mice & Men vocalist Austin Carlile has checked in from hospital after undergoing surgery on his spine.

The singer had life-changing heart surgery following complications from the genetic disorder, Marfans last year – and was admitted to hospital earlier this month after he said he was putting his life in danger by performing with the band.

The move forced Of Mice & Men to cancel the remainder of their European tour.

Now Carlile says: “First procedure was able to fix one of the tears in my mid-spine caused by a bludgeoned disc tearing through the dural encasing it.

“Now I’m waiting for it to heal the see the results and move on to fixing the other tears in my low spine and base of neck/head on Monday or Tuesday.

“More recovery and resting plus a lot of sleeping. God has a purpose for me in this and I will fight through it with Him no matter how long it takes.

“Aside from my heart surgery five years ago, I’ve never had to endure something this gnarly. Thank you to all of you for the immense support.”

Of Mice & Men had been on the road in support of their fourth album Cold World.

Six Pack: Austin Carlile on Of Mice & Men, Life And Loss