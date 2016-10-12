Of Mice & Men’s Austin Carlile in hospital after tour cancellation

Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile has been admitted to hospital after the band were forced to cancel the remainder of their European tour this week

Carlile underwent life-changing heart surgery following complications from the genetic disorder, Marfans last year. But he’ll now undergo further tests after reporting that it was “unsafe for me to continue on in this state of health” while on the road.

Carlile says: “As most of you know, I battle daily with a rare fibrostic connective tissue disorder called Marfan syndrome. Due to recent issues arising from this, we have cancelled the remainder of our European tour.

“It breaks my heart but the band and myself have decided it was unsafe for me to continue on in this state of health. I’m being admitted to Stanford University hospital where my specialists have been informed and are prepared to figure out what exactly is wrong.

“I will remain there as long as needed to run tests and come up with an assessment of what exactly is causing my body and heart to seize up.”

The singer apologises to fans for having to cancel their last 12 European dates, and adds: “I would never cancel unless a limb was falling off or it was endangering my life. Unfortunately it has become the latter. Thank you to those who understand and support this decision, I promise to keep pushing and treat this as another hill to climb.

“My dad has flown from Costa Rica, and my team at Stanford are like family to me, so know that I am not alone. I also know I have all of you, and times like this reassure and warm my heart to know you stand with me as well.”

He continues: “Please do not worry for me – there are multiple things more important happening in the world right now. Besides, God has a plan, all of this is in His hands at the end of the day and I’m ready for whatever comes next.”

Of Mice & Men had been on the road in support of their fourth album Cold World.

Oct 12: Utrecht Ronda, Netherlands

Oct 13: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 16: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Oct 17: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 19: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Oct 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 21: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 23: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Oct 24: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Oct 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

