Metallica: We haven't made our best album yet

Metallica frontman James Hetfield says the band “haven’t yet” made their best album.

The thrash giants issue 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct on November 18. And while they are pleased with how it has turned out, Hetfield insists the band continue to get better with every record.

At a Q&A with fans in Mexico, Hetfield says: “The next album is always going to be the better one. We haven’t made our best record yet.

“We’re continuing to keep improving ourselves as people, as musicians, as just human beings.”

Asked why they took so long to follow-up 2008’s Death Magnetic, Hetfield urges fans to keep up the pressure on the band to deliver an 11th album.

He says: “It took a long time. People got mad. And I realised when we were playing the album for some of the journalists that it’s such a great feeling to give birth to new music and how it makes other people feel made me feel good.

“So I don’t know why we waited so long. Make sure we don’t wait so long again, okay?”

Metallica are on tour, with dates lined up through into 2017.

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo de los Andes, Colombia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

New Metallica in the style of ...And Justice For All