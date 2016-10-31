Dee Snider apologises for Cannibal Corpse comments

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider has apologised to Cannibal Corpse for calling their debut album “vulgar and disgusting.”

Snider was discussing censorship when he recalled how he was outraged when he first heard Cannibal Corpse’s 1990 debut Eaten Back To Life.

But after later being called out on Twitter by former Cannibal Corpse singer Chris Barnes, Snider backed down and apologised.

Although he faced up to censorship when he famously took on the PMRC (Parents Music Resource Center) in the 1980s, Snider said that Cannibal Corpse took things too far.

Snider told Noisy: “I once threw a record into the garbage – Cannibal Corpse’s first record. I was disgusted, because, to me, it wasn’t being artistic in any way. It was being vulgar and disgusting just for shock value.

“You talk about fucking a nun in the ass with a knife, it was literally – that was one of the songs!

“I was reading the lyrics, and you know, I’m an artist, I’m for creativity, for exploration, give me something to say that this is your artistic statement, but when you’re just writing down the most despicable things you could possibly think of for the sake of shock, well, that, to me, isn’t art. That’s too far.”

Barnes later said via Twitter that the pair had met previously and that Snider never mentioned his feelings about the lyrics.

Barnes said: “I’ve been a fan since ‘84 and to hear that you were so judgmental to throw our CD in the trash. Dude, you stood up against censorship.”

Snider responded: “I apologise to Chris Barnes and Cannibal Corpse for what I said. Could have made my point without it. As Chris said, ‘It was a dick move.’”

Snider’s solo album We Are The Ones was released this month.

