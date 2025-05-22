Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham is recuperating after a health scare that saw him briefly die on the operating table.

Speaking with Darren Paltrowitz on his Paltrocast podcast, Gorham reveals that he'd love to return to the road, but not before he's fully recovered from the incident.

"I had a health issue scare about a year ago with a kidney that had to be removed and I got sepsis from it," says Gorham. "And the second surgeon said I actually died on the operating table and all that. And I was, like, 'Really, man? What the hell is all that about?'

"And now I had a third operation, and he said, 'Maybe you should take some time out and just kind of rehabilitate and all that, get your strength back and all that.' So that's what I'm doing. And in the meantime, I've got the drawing to keep me occupied. So hopefully soon-ish down the road, I can get my buns back out on the road."

Gorham, who initially revealed his talents as an artist last year, launched half a dozen previously unseen paintings last month, a mixture of new and old work.

"I have been so touched by the support I’ve received since I released my first art that it has inspired me to start drawing again," Gorham said. "It made sense that when we came to release the next batch of artwork we release a mix of this new artwork with older unreleased pieces. So, we’ve mixed some pictures from the 80s and 90s with some from the last three years. I hope you enjoy the new artwork as much as I enjoyed creating it."

The new art is available adorning limited edition prints, posters and t-shirts from the official Scott Gorham website.

