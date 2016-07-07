Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile has been baptised

Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile has been baptised, saying he realises he needs to “fully follow” God.

The vocalist says in an Instagram post that trying to do things alone left him “stranded.” Carlile, 28, has been battling the effects of Marfan syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissue.

He’s had surgery on his hip and back as a result of the condition.

Carlile says: “This past Sunday I was finally baptised, after taking 28 years to realise God’s work playing out in my life and that I had to get out of the middle of the road and fully follow Him.

“Trying to do things my own way completely left me stranded. Relying on my own perseverance and strength was not enough.

“His grace has been overwhelming, and with every obstacle I’ve faced I’m proud to say my hope through Him is what has pushed me to continue on, and to keep fighting. Through His grace I am enough, and hope my life and fight can reflect just that to others.”

Carlile goes on to quote John 10:10 from the bible: “The thief comes to steal, kill, and destroy, but I have come that you may have life and life more abundantly.”

Of Mice & Men release their fourth album Cold World on September 9 via Rise Records. It can be pre-ordered now. They’re on the road with Slipknot and Marilyn Manson.

A photo posted by on

Jul 15-17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 02: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 29: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 04: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 30: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 01: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 04: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 07: London O2 Forum, UK

Oct 09: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Oct 11: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 12: Utrecht Ronda, Netherlands

Oct 13: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 16: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Oct 17: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 19: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Oct 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 21: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 23: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Oct 24: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Oct 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Austin Carlile 'getting closer to 100%’ health