Of Mice & Men reveal Contagious

Of Mice & Men have revealed Contagious, the latest track from upcoming album Cold War.

The band’s fourth record arrives on September 9. Frontman Austin Carlile recently said of the creative process: “It was scary. One of the first lines I wrote in my notebook was, ‘Daunting task putting paper to pen, making myself vulnerable again’.

“But for people who haven’t heard our band, this is the record I’d want them to hear. From the six songs on there that are us yelling our faces off or the other five or six with Aaron Pauley and me singing, we’re letting out emotions that I’ve never put out on a record, ever.”

Of Mice & Men are the covers stars of issue 287 of Metal Hammer magazine, which is available now in print and via TeamRock+. Find out more about TeamRock+ and sign up here.

They launch a European tour next month – full dates below.

Of Mice & Men: Cold World tracklist

Game of War The Lie Real Like A Ghost Contagious - Pain The Hunger Relentless Down The Road + Away Transfigured

Sep 30: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 01: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 04: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 07: London O2 Forum, UK

Oct 09: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Oct 11: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 12: Utrecht Ronda, Netherlands

Oct 13: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 16: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Oct 17: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 19: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Oct 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 21: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 23: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Oct 24: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Oct 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

