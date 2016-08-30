Of Mice & Men reveal Contagious

Of Mice & Men have revealed Contagious, the latest track from upcoming album Cold War.
The band’s fourth record arrives on September 9. Frontman Austin Carlile recently said of the creative process: “It was scary. One of the first lines I wrote in my notebook was, ‘Daunting task putting paper to pen, making myself vulnerable again’.
“But for people who haven’t heard our band, this is the record I’d want them to hear. From the six songs on there that are us yelling our faces off or the other five or six with Aaron Pauley and me singing, we’re letting out emotions that I’ve never put out on a record, ever.”
Of Mice & Men are the covers stars of issue 287 of Metal Hammer magazine, which is available now in print and via TeamRock+. Find out more about TeamRock+ and sign up here.
They launch a European tour next month – full dates below.
Of Mice & Men: Cold World tracklist
- Game of War
- The Lie
- Real
- Like A Ghost
- Contagious
- -
- Pain
- The Hunger
- Relentless
- Down The Road
- +
- Away
- Transfigured
- The Top 10 Best Lamb Of God Songs
- Metallica's Kirk Hammett refuses to read Hardwired comments
- Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction voted best debut of the last 30 years
- Every song on Slipknot's Iowa ranked from worst to best
Of Mice & Men tour dates 2016
Sep 30: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Oct 01: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 04: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Oct 07: London O2 Forum, UK
Oct 09: Cardiff Great Hall, UK
Oct 11: Paris Trabendo, France
Oct 12: Utrecht Ronda, Netherlands
Oct 13: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Oct 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 16: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany
Oct 17: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Oct 19: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland
Oct 20: Vienna Arena, Austria
Oct 21: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Oct 23: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Oct 24: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
Oct 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium