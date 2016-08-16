Of Mice & Men's Austin on Cold World withdrawal agony

Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile has revealed he was suffering from withdrawals from pain medication while recording the band’s upcoming album Cold World.

The vocalist had been taking painkillers for 10 years to numb the effects of Marfans, but he opted to go cold turkey and give up the pills before the band hit the studio.

Carlile tells Metal Hammer: “For the past 10 years, I’d been on some kind of pain medication for Marfans. I was a walking pharmacy.

“It’s a normal thing, and once you get to that point, you don’t take the stuff to feel good or to get high. You take it because your body burns and it hurts, and you take it just to level out.

“But in the studio, I stopped everything, from my depression medicine, to all my opioid painkillers, to even my blood pressure medicine, because it makes me feel lethargic. I stopped taking it all.”

Stopping the medication so suddenly played havoc with the singer’s body.

He adds: “Six nights out of seven, I would be in agony. I’d be going through withdrawals. I’d be shaking, and throwing up, and shivering, and my body contorting, and crying, and it was a very, very hard experience.”

In the exclusive interview, Carlile also discusses how he lost his religious faith when his mother died, but decided to get baptised recently to set an example to the band’s fans.

Of Mice & Men are the covers stars of issue 287 of Metal Hammer magazine, which is available now in print and via TeamRock+. Find out more about TeamRock+ and sign up here.

Of Mice & Men’s fourth album Cold World is released on September 9 and they launch a European tour in late September.

