Of Mice & Men launch lyric video for new track Defy

Of Mice & Men have released a lyric video for their new song Defy.
It’s the title track from the US outfit’s upcoming fifth studio album, which is set to arrive on January 19 via Rise Records.
It’ll be the band’s first record with bassist Aaron Pauley on vocal duties after Austin Carlile departed in December last year, with Of Mice & Men previously releasing the tracks Back To Me, Unbreakable and Warzone.
Pauley says: “To defy means to challenge the power of; resist boldly or openly. Our song Defy is all about digging your heels in and being defiant towards feelings of hopeless and defining yourself in the process.”
Of Mice & Men are currently on tour across Europe, with their next scheduled appearance taking place at Munich’s Olympiahalle on November 29 (Wednesday).
Defy is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist and cover art below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Of Mice & Men Defy tracklist
- Defy
- Instincts
- Back To Me
- Sunflower
- Unbreakable
- Vertigo
- Money
- How Will You Live
- On The Inside
- Warzone
- Forever YDG’n
- If We Were Ghosts
Of Mice & Men 2017 tour dates
Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Dec 02: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany
Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France
Dec 09: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy
Dec 11: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain
Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Dec 17: Birmingham Arena, UK
Dec 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Dec 20: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Dec 21: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK
