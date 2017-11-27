Of Mice & Men launch lyric video for new track Defy

Of Mice & Men have released a lyric video for their new song Defy.

It’s the title track from the US outfit’s upcoming fifth studio album, which is set to arrive on January 19 via Rise Records.

It’ll be the band’s first record with bassist Aaron Pauley on vocal duties after Austin Carlile departed in December last year, with Of Mice & Men previously releasing the tracks Back To Me, Unbreakable and Warzone.

Pauley says: “To defy means to challenge the power of; resist boldly or openly. Our song Defy is all about digging your heels in and being defiant towards feelings of hopeless and defining yourself in the process.”

Of Mice & Men are currently on tour across Europe, with their next scheduled appearance taking place at Munich’s Olympiahalle on November 29 (Wednesday).

Defy is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist and cover art below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Of Mice & Men Defy tracklist

Defy Instincts Back To Me Sunflower Unbreakable Vertigo Money How Will You Live On The Inside Warzone Forever YDG’n If We Were Ghosts

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Dec 02: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France

Dec 09: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Dec 11: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Dec 17: Birmingham Arena, UK

Dec 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 20: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 21: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

