Of Mice & Men release Back To Me video

Of Mice & Men have released a video for their new track Back To Me.

It follows the launch last month of Unbreakable – the band’s first material since the departure of Austin Carlile in December 2016.

Vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley says: “Back To Me is a very meaningful song for us. When going through major life changes, whether it’s loss or growth, it’s incredibly easy to feel like you’ve lost a part of yourself – and like you’ll never be yourself again.

“I’ve come to believe that we can never truly lose ourselves. I believe we persist through these changes and that if you can discover, tap into, and ignite your true passions, you’ll always be able light the way back to you.”

He adds: “We really wanted to put out Back To Me as the follow-up to Unbreakable because we wanted to reassure and encourage ourselves and others to press on when times get tough.”

Earlier this month, Pauley admitted that everyone in the band had to step up following Carlile’s departure in an effort to keep the band going.

Of Mice & Men will hit the road from next month across Europe. Find a list of their tour dates below.

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Paris Petit Bain, France

Jun 13: Villeurbanne Longlive Rockfest, France

Jun 14: Milan In.Fest Music Festival, Itlay

Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jun 20: Worgl Komma, Austria

Jun 22: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 23: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 24: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 25: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 29: Scheessel Bravalla Festival, Germany

Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 01: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Jul 15: Quebec City Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

