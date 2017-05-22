Of Mice & Men release Back To Me video

Of Mice & Men have released a video for their new track Back To Me.
It follows the launch last month of Unbreakable – the band’s first material since the departure of Austin Carlile in December 2016.
Vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley says: “Back To Me is a very meaningful song for us. When going through major life changes, whether it’s loss or growth, it’s incredibly easy to feel like you’ve lost a part of yourself – and like you’ll never be yourself again.
“I’ve come to believe that we can never truly lose ourselves. I believe we persist through these changes and that if you can discover, tap into, and ignite your true passions, you’ll always be able light the way back to you.”
He adds: “We really wanted to put out Back To Me as the follow-up to Unbreakable because we wanted to reassure and encourage ourselves and others to press on when times get tough.”
Earlier this month, Pauley admitted that everyone in the band had to step up following Carlile’s departure in an effort to keep the band going.
Of Mice & Men will hit the road from next month across Europe. Find a list of their tour dates below.
Of Mice & Men 2017 tour dates
Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 10: Download Festival, UK
Jun 12: Paris Petit Bain, France
Jun 13: Villeurbanne Longlive Rockfest, France
Jun 14: Milan In.Fest Music Festival, Itlay
Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria
Jun 17: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 19: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Jun 20: Worgl Komma, Austria
Jun 22: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany
Jun 23: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany
Jun 24: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands
Jun 25: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 29: Scheessel Bravalla Festival, Germany
Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark
Jul 01: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany
Jul 15: Quebec City Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC