Of Mice & Men fans star in video for Real

Of Mice & Men have released a video for their track Real.

The promo, which can be viewed below, features members of Of Mice & Men’s Ampersand fan club after the band asked them to to answer the question ‘What makes you feel real?’

Fans were asked to write their answer on white paper and film themselves, before sending the footage for consideration. Seven of the fans were also chosen to take part in the video shoot.

On the Real video, frontman Austin Carlile tells Rolling Stone: “We shot it in Portland, Oregon, during a day off from tour.

“We asked fans to submit footage holding up poster boards that explain what makes them feel real. The images that pop up mention everything from music to foster care activism to the Marfan’s Community to St Jude’s hospital.

“And some people wrote stuff like, ‘reading,’ ‘my friends,’ ‘family.’ We even had some fans in the studio while we were recording, just to include them more in the process.”

Real is taken from Of Mice & Men’s upcoming fourth album Cold War, which is released on September 9.

Carlile recently told Metal Hammer that the band’s hectic touring schedule helps in his battle with genetic disorder Marfans.

He said: “I wake up every day and it’s rough but it makes it all worthwhile getting to do what we do.”

The band begin a European tour in late September.

Of Mice & Men Cold War album art

Of Mice & Men Cold World tracklist

Game of War The Lie Real Like A Ghost Contagious - Pain The Hunger Relentless Down The Road + Away Transfigured

Sep 30: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 01: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 04: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 07: London O2 Forum, UK

Oct 09: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Oct 11: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 12: Utrecht Ronda, Netherlands

Oct 13: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 16: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Oct 17: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 19: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Oct 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 21: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 23: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Oct 24: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Oct 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

