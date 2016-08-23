Of Mice & Men's Aaron on writing 'cathartic' Game Of War

Of Mice & Men bassist Aaron Pauley recalls fighting back tears while writing Game Of War on the day of last year’s fatal San Bernardino shootings.

He started writing the song in the hours after the terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California, on December 2 when 14 people were killed and 22 seriously injured.

The track is the opening song on Of Mice & Men’s upcoming fourth album Cold World and Pauley says the songwriting process helped him deal with the horror of the tragedy that took place so near to his home.

Pauley tells Metal Hammer: “I wrote Game Of War the day of the San Bernardino shooting, which is less than an hour from where we live.

“I was just in tears that day. That day, it sucked. It’s really, really easy, especially now with politics, and with the election, and with Brexit and everything else to get really caught up in the politics of things, and then when suddenly it’s not a political issue any more, but a human issue, it hurts more. It’s more visceral.

“It’s not one side versus the other, it’s this is an attack on humanity. And I think that was my way of dealing with it and feeling better.

“And there’s really not a lot to it. There’s a bass guitar, a cello, a violin and a piano with some drums. For me, it was all about the lyric.”

Once he had finished putting the song together, Pauley breathed a sigh of relief. He adds: “That was my decompression. Because music is cathartic, it’s our therapy, it’s how I deal with things, that’s how I remain calm, because I’m normally not a very calm person.

“I’m very prone to getting hyped in my emotions really quickly. So music is the outlet.”

Cold World is released on September 9 and Of Mice & Men launch a European tour in late September.

Of Mice & Men are the covers stars of issue 287 of Metal Hammer magazine

Of Mice & Men Cold World album art

Of Mice & Men Cold World tracklist

Game of War The Lie Real Like A Ghost Contagious - Pain The Hunger Relentless Down The Road + Away Transfigured

