Oceans Of Slumber share video for emotive new track Poem Of Fire

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Texan prog metal quintet Oceans Of Slumber have shared a video for a band new track, Poem Of Fire, which you can watch below.

The emotive new track, written and performed by the band's multi-instrumentalist Dobber Beverly, collects the themes from Oceans Of Slumber's upcoming sixth album, their first for new label Season Of Mist.

“Our universal love for film composers like Zimmer and Richter has cemented a place where cinematic music can flourish in the realm of progressive metal", says Beverly. "And that’s a place where we’ve been existing for years. 
 
"I’ve been studying newer composers like Arvo Pärt and Ludivico Einaudi trying to see what fuses modernism with later era romantic music (my favourite!) and figuring out how I can inject more of it into our work. 
 
"I’ve been tasked with making more piano music by Season Of Mist President Michael Berberian as a dare and I’ve taken various themes from our new record and made an overarching thematic piano piece that I hope you’ll enjoy."

Oceans Of Slumber have been busy working on their new album in Bogotá, Colombia. The band hit the road in North American with Lucuna Coil and New Years Day in May.

