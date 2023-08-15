Oceans Of Slumber sign new record deal with Season Of Mist

Texan prog metal quintet Oceans Of Slumber have announced that they have signed a new record deal with the Seasons Of Mist label.

Previously signed to Century Media, the band now join fellow prog-leaning label mates Voyager, Crippled Black Phoenix, Green Carnation, Cynic, Ne Obliviscaris, Heilung and more...

"Joining Season of Mist is a significant milestone for Oceans of Slumber", says drummer Dobber Beverly. Beverly is also the drummer for black metal band Necrofier (who are also signed to Season of Mist) and was behind the kit for grindcore legends Insect Warfare. "This signing is our gateway to fully embracing the raw, heavier direction we've been forging lately. With the collective strength of Season of Mist behind us, we are determined to take our music to the next level."

Oceans Of Slumber self-released their debut album Aetherial in 2013, but it was the arrival of vocalist Cammie Beverley for 2016's Winter, the band's first release for Century Media, that helped build the band's reputation.

They released their most recent album, Starlight And Ash, in 2022.