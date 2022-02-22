Oceans Of Slumber return with video for the brooding The Water Rising

Texan prog metallers Oceans Of Slumber have returned with a vide for their brooding new single The Water Rising, through Century Media, which you can watch below. Its the first new music from the band since the release of their self-titled fourth album in 2020.

"We’re at a point of clarity in a conversation we’ve been having with ourselves for a very long time," the band comment. "'Where do we go from here? What are we?' And we’ve landed firmly on a conclusion. We’re an amalgamation of many stories and the southern drawl of the gulf coast of the USA. A new southern gothic."

Although there is no confirmed news beyond the new single, it is widely expected that the band's fifth studio album will follow at some point later in the year.

Get The Waters Rising.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.