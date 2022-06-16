Oceans Of Slumber release cinematic post-apocalyptic video for The Lighthouse

Texan prog metal sextet Oceans Of Slumber have released an impressive cinematic new video for brand new song The Lighthouse which you can watch below. The new video follows an emotional journey of a charismatic post-apocalyptic cult leader.

The Lighthouse is taken from the bands upcoming album Starlight And Ash, which will be released through Century Media on July 22.



“In true story-telling fashion, The Lighthouse evokes the frenzied emotions of the evangelical south’s dangerous religious leanings," explains singer Cammie Gilbert. "Leading with an ominous gospel, The Lighthouse is a song as dark and atmospheric as the humid air that hangs heavy in our region.”

Starlight And Ash is the follow-up to the band's self-titled fourth album, released in 2020, has been produced by Joel Hamilton (Violet Road, Battle of Mice) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, Voivod). The artwork, which you can view below, was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament).

The new album will be available as a limited edition CD digipak, black vinyl with booklet, 300x transparent light blue vinyl with booklet available at CM Distro Wholesale EU, CMDistro.de and at EMP and 300x dark green vinyl with booklet available from the band, 1000x transparent orange vinyl with booklet available in the US and as a digital album.

Pre-order Starlight And Ash.