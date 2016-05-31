Obsidian Kingdom announce European tour plans

Obsidian Kingdom have announced plans to play across Europe later this year.

The Spanish outfit were already confirmed for several festival appearances this year, but will also take part in Shining and Intronaut’s co-headline tour as special guests.

The run of dates are in support of their latest album A Year With No Summer, which was released earlier this year.

Frontman Rider G Omega says: “As much as we love making music, there is nothing we like more than playing it for you night after night, all over the world.

“We could not be happier to announce that we will be touring Europe in the unfathomable company of the frantic Norwegian jazz-metal act Shining and the LA progressive metal band Intronaut this September.”

Earlier this month, Obsidian Kingdom introduced their new guitarist Eaten Roll I. The 20-year-old – real name Irene – was brought into replace keyboardist Zero Aemeour Iggdrasil, with Seerborn Ape Tot moving to keyboard duties.

Jul 01: Barcelona Sala Apolo Be Prog! My Friend Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Sep 06: Oslo John Dee, Norway (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 08: Kobenhavn Loppen, Denmark (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 09: Hamburg Logo, Germany (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 10: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 11: Gdansk B90, Poland (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 12: Poznan Minoga, Poland (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 13: Praha Futurum, Czech Republic (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 14: Munich Strom, Germany (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 15: Vienna Szene, Austria (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 17: Milan Lo-Fi, Italy (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 18: Rome Init, Italy (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 19: Bologna Freakout Club, Italy (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 20: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 21: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 24: Brussels VK, Belgium (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 25: London The Dome, UK (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 27: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 29: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands (With Shining & Intronaut)

Sep 30: Cologne Euroblast Festival, Germany

