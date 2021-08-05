Nytt Land get animated in stunning new video for Svartravn

Russian Nordic ambient folk project Nytt Land have released a stunning animated video for their new song Svartravn which you can watch below. which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming seventh album Ritual, which will be released through Napalm Records tomorrow, August 6.

"Svartravn for us is one of the most melodic and most dramatic songs in the new album," the duo explain. "A lot of emotions are associated with it in the process of composing and recording. And undoubtedly, this energy is very accurately visualised in the video created for this song. In Russia there is a very famous 19th century kozak's ballad, called Black Raven. And when we found the text that formed the basis of the song Svartravn, we were simply amazed that it says the same thing as in this Russian ballad. Therefore, this song got its name exactly Svartravn - from the Icelandic language it is precisely Black Raven that is translated.

"The work on the video for the song opened up the opportunity for us to work with the talents of the Siberian artist Ksenia Shcherbinina and the animation designer Alexander Golovko. A truly colossal work has been done, each frame of the clip is drawn by hand to bring to life the epic northern legend of betrayal and revenge, valor and fearlessness in the face of death. And of course, we all look forward to continuing our cooperation. And maybe soon we will meet again with the heroes created by Ksenia and Alexander to find out the continuation of this story, which was born in the work on the song Svartravn."

In celebration of the release of Ritual, Nytt Land will perform their new album live on August 13 at 7pm GMT/8pm CET/2pm EDT via the Napalm Records YouTube channel.

Nytt Land have previously released a videos for U-Gra and Ritual.

Pre-order Ritual.