Russian Nordic folk band Nytt Land release haunting video for new single Ritual

Russian Nordic folk and ambient project Nytt Land have released a haunting video for their new single Ritual, which you can watch below.

Newly signed to Napalm Records, Nytt Land will release their seventh studio album, also entitled Ritual, out August 6.

"All our songs are, first of all, our personal experience, how we perceive reality around us," say the band. "Ritual is the release of inner, primal energy through music, words, dances and images. This is what the world and the universe was born into. And we want to share our part of this energy with you."

This eight-song album tells tales of gods and heroes, born centuries ago and preserved in traditions, expressed in a unique sonic experience that can best be described by the duo itself as shamanic dark folk.

"On Ritual, Nytt Land effortlessly pulls listeners into a world of ancient percussive instrumentation and vocal tradition," they add. "Thematically, their work echoes many stories from Norse mythology and historic texts such as the Poetic Edda."

Pre-order Ritual.