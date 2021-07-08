Nordic folk duo Nytt Land venture to the frozen woodland for video for U-Gra

Russian Nordic folk and ambient project Nytt Land have released a hauntingly shamanic video for their new song U-Gra which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming seventh album Ritual, which will be released through Napalm Records on August 6.

"U-Gra has become a special song for us, as this is our dedication to ancient Siberia," the band say. "Since it was in antiquity that the lands of the Western and central part of Siberia were called "Ugra". Ugorian land. The ancestral home of several European peoples - Finns, Hungarians and Sami.

"Song U-Gra is based on the ancient legend of the Siberian native tribe Khanty. It tells the story of the guardian spirits of the land where the tribe lives. At the beginning and the end of the song, a real ritual conspiracy of spirits sounds, in which the shaman asks them to be kind to their people, help people and keep the land on which the tribe lives. And our seven-year-old son Yuri played one of the main roles in the video U-Gra."

"On Ritual, Nytt Land effortlessly pulls listeners into a world of ancient percussive instrumentation and vocal tradition," they add. "Thematically, their work echoes many stories from Norse mythology and historic texts such as the Poetic Edda."

Nytt Land have previously released a video for Ritual.

Pre-order Ritual.